Beqa Island prepares for TC Mal

As Tropical Cyclone Mal approaches the Beqa Island group, residents are actively preparing for its impact.

Jone Ledua from Soliyaga Village says that, with the Category 2 cyclone drawing nearer, most villagers spent the morning in their farm, harvesting root crops to secure a food supply for the next few days.

In anticipation of the strong winds and heavy rain, Ledua says residents have taken preventive measures, such as tying down houses and securing windows with nailed iron roofing.

Ledua says the eight villages on Beqa Island have designated their community halls as evacuation centres to accommodate residents, should the need arise.