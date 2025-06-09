Kerosene blaze destroys Lautoka home

Unattended kerosene stoves are putting lives at risk after a fire destroyed a home on Vomo Street in Lautoka last week.

Acting National Fire Authority Chief Executive Officer Joel Israel states that leaving cooking appliances unattended especially open flames is extremely dangerous.

He urges people to place stoves on stable surfaces, keep flammable items away and never leave children near active cooking.

The fire broke out around 3:30pm during light drizzle. Firefighters arrived within six minutes to find the timber and corrugated iron house fully engulfed. Lautoka Fire Control sent two fire appliances, eight firefighters and three ambulances to the scene.

Five occupants, three adults and two children escaped without injury.

Israel warns that fires can spread quickly and stresses the need to report emergencies immediately.

A fire investigation is underway and the public is reminded to call 910 for any fire incidents.

