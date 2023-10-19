Kamikamica highlights Fiji's investment efforts

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji government, through Investment Fiji, has engaged in initiatives to bolster investor confidence.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has shared the Coalition Government’s economic recovery priorities while chairing the investment ministerial roundtable in Abu Dhabi.

Kamikamica says Fiji bolstered its strengths across various sectors, complementing the dominant tourism industry.

He adds that investments play a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and overall development.

According to the Minister, with unwavering confidence in the strategies, Fiji is confident in creating an environment that is increasingly appealing to investors, advancing Fiji towards the realization of its economic aspirations.