Judgement for former PM and COMPOL deferred

The Suva High Court has deferred judgement for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

This morning, Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe told both state and defense counsels to file additional submissions.

He requested the counsels’ interpretation of sections 163 subsection 2, section 129 subsection 4, section 135 subsection 4, and section 100 subsection 4

Article continues after advertisement

This is in relation to the Acting Police Commissioners’ authority and role, and whether the appointment only lies with the Constitutional Offices Commission or the particular officer holder can appoint someone else in their position.

The state and defense have been asked to file additional submissions relating to these matters by next Tuesday.

Judgement will be delivered next Thursday.

In this matter, Bainimarama is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.