Japan backs push to train more skilled workers

Source: Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development [file photo]

The critical shortage of skilled workers in trades is being met head-on by the Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development in Nadave.

The institution has expanded its enrolment to 164 students this year, nearly triple its usual intake, to meet growing demand in plumbing, welding, carpentry, and electrical work, sectors vital to national progress.

Director for Professional Learning Aporosa Sigatolu said Japanese government support has driven the expansion, allowing more young people from Fiji’s 14 provinces to gain national qualifications under the Higher Education Commission and FNU test clustering.

“We are offering national qualifications under the Higher Education Commission of Fiji and we also offer FNU test clustering. Our students come from the 14 provinces of Fiji.”

Sigatolu states the training equips students with skills that are urgently needed and directly tied to Fiji’s infrastructure and development.

Many graduates return to rural communities to support government projects, closing gaps where tradespeople are in short supply.

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu states plans are underway to replicate Nadave’s model across provinces, while new partnerships with Japan will also open doors for overseas jobs.

He said the strategy is about building a stronger workforce at home while giving Fijians global opportunities.

