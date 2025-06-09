Illegal activities abroad not linked to PALM workers: Singh

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

The recent cases involving Fijians allegedly engaged in illegal activities in Australia are not connected to workers under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme.

This was highlighted by Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, who clarified that none of the individuals involved in drug-related or other illegal incidents had travelled under the PALM program.

Singh acknowledged that some Fijians working overseas through other arrangements may have lost contact with their families, and the Ministry is working through country leaders and officers on the ground to locate these individuals.

“But of course, there are those others who may have been able to work elsewhere and have not been in touch with their families. We have our country leaders and officers who are trying to assist them, locate them and reconnect them to their families.”

However, Singh stressed that such cases represent only a very small percentage of the thousands of Fijians working overseas.

He says the overwhelming majority of workers continue to represent Fiji well while supporting their families and communities back home.

