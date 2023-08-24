HRADC condemns nuclear waste water discharge

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission condemns the Japanese Government’s decision to dump the nuclear waste water from the reactors at Fukushima Daiichi in the Pacific Ocean.

Commission Chair Pravesh Sharma is calling on the Pacific Island leaders to stand in solidarity and oppose the dumping of nuclear waste in our waters.

He says the right to a clean and healthy environment is linked to other fundamental human rights like the right to life, health, food, water, and sanitation, among others.

Sharma says they also implore the Fijian government to uphold its constitutional obligations to protect the rights of all persons stipulated in the constitution.

The Chair says they are concerned that the crucial strides taken by state actors, civil society groups, environmental associates, and stakeholders over the years to promote and protect a healthy environment are being undermined by those supporting the disposal.

He adds that the UN General Assembly has already adopted a resolution declaring that the right to a healthy, clean, and sustainable environment is a universal human right.