High Court to hear Racagi murder case

[Photo: SAINIMILI MAGIMAGI]

The alleged murder case of Police Constable Peniasi Racagi has been transferred to the High Court.

Forty-two-year-old Keni Solowale and 20-year-old Jope Seniloli appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court today. They are charged with the murder of Constable Racagi.

The two men, both residents of Qauia, Lami, are accused of aiding and abetting another individual in causing injuries to Racagi between February 21 and 22, 2026, which resulted in his death.

Magistrate Sofia Yamza described the offence as an indictable offence. Seniloli, 20, had legal representation while 42-year-old Solowale does not have a lawyer.

They have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear next at the Suva High Court on March 19.

