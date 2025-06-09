Heineken Wanfire Music Festival kicks off in Suva

file photo

Fans have started to flock in to Buckhurst Park in Suva as the Heineken Wanfire Music Festival is underway, with Sweet Sensation opening the event this afternoon.

Spectrum will take the stage at 2pm, followed by DJ Wilz at 3pm. Kali D is set to perform at 3.45pm, Jahboy at 4.30pm, and Kali Tui at 5.15pm.

Inside Out will perform at 6pm, before Liz Vamarasi takes the stage at 7pm. Popular Solomon Islands band, One Tox, will perform at 7.45pm.

Article continues after advertisement

The night will close with New Zealand-born global star Stan Walker, who is headlining the festival with his performance scheduled from 8.30pm to 10pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.