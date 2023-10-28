Government shipping plans to expand its services

The Ministry of Transport is working on ways to help address the issue of transportation between the mainland and the outer islands.

This follows the recent issue faced by the people of Ovalau when one of the major transportation companies halted its services for the Natovi to Levuka route, leaving them in despair.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says that they are exploring the options for government shipping to further the service into maritime islands.

“Overall, that is something we are looking at, but ships are very expensive, so that is something we requested in the budget and something we will be pushing for as the Ministry with the government and with the Ministry of Finance as we move forward.”

Ro Filipe says that they are closely monitoring the maritime services to better address the gaps in terms of services and transportation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has advised the people that, after a comprehensive assessment conducted on the Levuka Wharf, it has been determined that the structural integrity has been significantly affected due to age and weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of all port users and the long-term viability of the infrastructure, Fiji Ports Corporation Limited has implemented a load restriction on the Levuka Wharf of three tons or less.