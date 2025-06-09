FRCS on track to meet $3.3b revenue target

FRCS Chief Executive, Udit Singh

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is confident it will meet its $3.3 billion revenue target for this financial year.

FRCS Chief Executive, Udit Singh attributed this positive outlook to strong economic activity across several sectors.

Singh says the country’s economic performance has been encouraging.

“We are coming through quite strong. We will be meeting our targets this year, if not exceeding them. So again, a testimony to a lot of strong economic activity that’s been happening. A lot of our visitor arrivals, plus just the groundswell of business activity that’s come through this year. So it’s looking very good.”

Singh highlights the important contributions of the tourism, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

“We have very strong, the tourist industry has contributed, and the manufacturing sector has contributed in a big way. Our retail sectors have also been strong. We’ve had moments where we’ve had some softening, but we have pulled through in terms of our targets.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad earlier stressed the government’s focus on economic diversification over the past two and a half years.

