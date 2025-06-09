Fire truck malfunction halts Labasa flights

[SOurce: Fiji Airports/Facebook]

All flights to Labasa Airport this morning have been cancelled due to operational issues.

In a travel advisory on its facebook page, Fiji Airports says the airport fire truck, which provides essential fire cover required for flight operations, is currently out of service.

As per aviation safety regulations, flights cannot operate without this critical safety support.

It says their technicians are currently working to restore the fire truck to full operational status.

