Filling vacant chiefly positions is vital: President

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has acknowledged the prevalent challenges of numerous vacant leadership positions in many provinces around the country.

Speaking at the opening of the Tailevu Provincial Council at Nasautoka village in Wainibuka yesterday, Ratu Wiliame urged not only Tailevu but the other 13 provinces in the country to expedite the appointment of the rightful holders for the vacant chiefly positions.

The President says the increase in monthly allowances for Turaga-ni-Koro, Mata-ni-Tikina, and Turaga-ni-Yavusa aims to support the efficient performance of the respective holders in serving their communities.

To bolster the iTaukei administration and provincial councils, Ratu Wiliame says a grant of $10.8 million is allocated to cover funding for the provincial councils.



President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

He reiterates the importance of the people of the province supporting the Tailevu Strategic Plan 2023–2050, which is guided by eight fundamental pillars, which include spiritual well-being, good governance, human resource development, and environmental and climate change.

The Head of State says the people of Tailevu must support the strategic plan to ensure that each tikina and the 146 villages in the province reap its benefits.

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair Rusiate Tudravu acknowledges Ratu Wiliame’s presence, saying his dedication to fostering harmonious coexistence among different races is commendable.

Representatives from all 22 districts are attending the two-day meeting, which also marks the first provincial council meeting under the coalition government.