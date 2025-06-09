Fiji tops global aviation safety

Fiji has outperformed regional and global averages in aviation safety oversight, showing strong regulatory and operational standards.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji said the country scored 76.25 per cent under the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program Effective Implementation.

This is above the global average of 70 per cent and the Asia-Pacific average of 66.6 per cent.

Article continues after advertisement

No significant safety concerns were raised during the audit, highlighting the strength of Fiji’s aviation oversight system. Fiji ranks 11th out of 37 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This reflects marked improvements since the last audit in 2019.

The Civil Aviation Authority said the ICAO Council recognized Fiji for a more than 15 percent increase in its Effective Implementation score.

The authority emphasized that this shows Fiji’s commitment to high safety standards, strong regulatory frameworks and international best practices.

Officials at the National Transport Infrastructure Strategies Forum in Suva said ongoing efforts ensure safe and secure air transport in Fiji and beyond.

Fiji’s next ICAO audit is planned for 2028, offering a chance to build on these achievements.

The Civil Aviation Authority stressed that continued investment in training, compliance and monitoring is key to maintaining aviation safety and public confidence.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.