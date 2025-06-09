Fiji takes bold stand at UN on peace and climate

Source: Fiji Government

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka used his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in New York to press Fiji’s call for stronger global action on peace, climate, and small island challenges.

Rabuka said Fiji stands firm on multilateralism and regional cooperation as power struggles between major countries continue to unsettle global governance. He told Guterres that the UN’s voice is vital in keeping the concerns of vulnerable states on the world stage.

He pointed out the Truth and Reconciliation Commission as a landmark step to confront four decades of political upheaval. The initiative, he states is designed to heal divisions and reinforce democracy.

Rabuka also urged the establishment of a permanent UN House in Suva, arguing it would anchor peace, development and coordination across the Pacific.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Fiji’s support for the UN’s Our Common Agenda and the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy, pledging to back global efforts that safeguard sovereignty and deliver sustainable prosperity.

Guterres thanked Fiji for its consistent partnership, noting the country’s peacekeeping record and leadership on climate and ocean issues. He welcomed the Ocean of Peace Declaration and said cooperation with Fiji would remain strong.

Fiji’s ties with the UN remain central to its foreign policy, binding the country’s voice to global debates on peace, climate and survival.

