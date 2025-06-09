Fiji reaffirms regional legal leadership at PILON

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

Fiji has reinforced its position as a regional legal leader, with Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga highlighting Fiji’s work in strengthening justice, the rule of law and Pacific cooperation at the 44th PILON Meeting in Port Moresby. He also paid tribute to the late Amani Rokotinaviti for his significant contribution to Fiji’s legal system.

PILON members confirmed key priorities including sexual and gender-based violence, corruption, cybercrime, and legislative drafting.

Fiji recorded several major achievements, including recognition of its cybercrime law reforms, its role in developing a Regional Cybercrime Handbook aligned with the Budapest Convention, and hosting the first Pacific Legislative Drafters Steering Committee Conference in Nadi.

Progress was also noted on SGBV prosecution systems, asset-seizure training hosted by Fiji, and a new Mutual Legal Assistance Manual developed with UNODC to counter transnational crime. Fiji also reaffirmed its leadership in cyber and digital governance.

PILON adopted its 2027–2029 Strategic Plan, with climate change added as a new focus area.

