Eight denied bail in methamphetamine case

The Suva Magistrates Court has denied bail for eight people facing charges related to methamphetamine, including six foreign nationals and two locals.

The accused appeared in different courts this afternoon. One of them is an illegal immigrant.

Josua Ravula and Yin Qing Qing are charged with unlawful possession of 42.9 grams of methamphetamine. Ravula has several bench warrants against him, and the prosecution argued that if released, he would likely breach bail conditions.

Qing requested a Cantonese translator and even offered cash for bail, but the Magistrate refused, seizing his travel documents. Both will reappear on the 9th of next month for their bail hearing.

In another court, Yu Yang Fang, Minghui Dai, and Zhou Lan were also denied bail.

They are jointly charged with unlawful possession of 39.5 grams of methamphetamine, and Zhou and Dai face additional charges of possessing over $7,000 in local and foreign currency suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The trio also face charges of unlawful supply, while Yu is further charged with possession of suspected proceeds of crime.

Due to language barriers, the court was unable to put all charges to them and has ordered translators for their next appearance next Friday. They have indicated they will not plead guilty.

Meanwhile, Logamaisino Baules, Peniasi Delai, and Ginna Choi were also remanded. It is alleged that on September 23rd, they were found with 0.345 grams of methamphetamine.

Choi was also found with over $900 and foreign currency, while Baules has been identified as a prohibited immigrant.

They will reappear on the 7th of next month.

