Dementia cases rising among elderly at St. Giles Hospital

St. Giles Hospital is seeing a rise in elderly patients presenting with dementia, with many of these cases also involving non-communicable diseases.

Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Sheetal Singh says there is an urgent need for greater public understanding of the ageing process.

“We really need to understand the ageing process, what actually happens to the brain when they’re ageing. There is shrinking, there is a reduction in the size of the actual brain, and that’s why we see the changes in their behaviour.”

Although incurable, Dr Singh says communities must understand its progression to manage expectations.

“There is no going back to the previous functioning, meaning for an ageing person who might be in their 70s, if they have started developing symptoms and they’re diagnosed with dementia, there’s no cure. There’s no returning to what the functioning was two decades ago.”

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says talks are underway to strengthen support for older persons, particularly in geriatric care.

“We need to invest in geriatric medicine, a conversation we’ve been having with the health sector in the past year, encouraging more research awareness and education, so that there is an understanding of what ageing means amongst the family and the community as well.”

The Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection will start nationwide consultations on the National Ageing Policy this month, covering mental health and related issues.

