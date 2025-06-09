Canada eyes stronger ties with Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

Canada is looking to significantly enhance trade and investment ties with Fiji in the coming months, as both countries capitalize on improved connectivity and a strengthened diplomatic presence.

Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development, Randeep Sarai, said direct flights between Fiji and Canada, along with the establishment of a Canadian High Commission in Suva, have created new momentum for deeper economic engagement.

He said the High Commission would play a key role in supporting businesses by providing resources and coordination, making it easier for investors to operate in Fiji.

“Having a High Commission here gives businesses the support they need, and I think the opportunities between the two nations are limitless.”

Sarai pointed to strong people-to-people ties, particularly among Fijian-born Canadians and noted growing interest from Canadian companies already interested to expand to Fiji.

“Everybody wants to open more ties. Some are already doing work in Fiji, while others want to invest more. At the same time, there are real opportunities for Fiji to export into Canada. Our goal is mutual prosperity, so that growth benefits both Canada and Fiji.”

He further added that collaboration with the Canada Fiji Business Council and increased engagement by the new High Commissioner are expected to further drive investment and commercial activity in the months ahead.

