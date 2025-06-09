Calls made for targeted mental health campaign

Men account for 76 percent of completed suicides, yet the country has no dedicated national campaign to address male mental health says Opposition Member of Parliament Virendra Lal.

Lal says men are disproportionately affected by economic pressures, family conflicts, societal expectations, and limited access to mental health support, especially in rural areas.

Statistics from the National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide show that from January to August this year, Fiji recorded 110 suicide-related cases, including 63 completed suicides and 47 attempted suicides.

Lal says the lack of male-focused initiatives is contributing to the high suicide rates among men.

“Why isn’t there a major national campaign dedicated to helping men, helping Fijian men talk about their struggles? We are failing them.”



Opposition Member of Parliament Virendra Lal [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Secondly, the Western Division is the hardest hit with the highest number of cases.

This proves that our mental health services are too concentrated in cities.

Lal also highlighted geographic disparities in access to mental health services.

People in rural areas feel isolated and cannot access help. We need mobile mental health teams like Doctors and Nurses on Wheels, dedicated to reaching every village and settlement in the Western Division.

We must take the help to the people who need it most.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu is encouraging survivors and families affected by suicide to seek help, assuring that government support systems are available.

