Ba Council rolls out vendor-friendly fees

Ba Town Council [file photo]

Ba Town Council is rolling out new measures to ease the burden on market vendors while driving efforts to revive the town’s economy.

Special Administrator Moshim Khan states a new fee structure has been approved and from tomorrow vendors will also have secured parking for their vehicles.

He adds that the council recognizes vendors carry valuable goods in their cars, and security is necessary to safeguard them.

Article continues after advertisement

“The board has come up with a special rate for the vendors. And also, the council will provide a separate parking space for the vendors with the security. We understand that these vendors have got a lot of things in their cars. So, on that point, the council find it important to provide a security for those vendors’ vehicles.”

Ba Market Vendors Association President Lusiana Ralevu has welcomed the initiative, saying the measures will ease daily business pressures while attracting more people into the town.

“We are thankful to the council for understanding the needs of the vendors and working with us. This will really help us in our daily business.”

The council’s goal is to ensure vendors, residents, and businesses all benefit from improved facilities and services as Ba works to strengthen its economy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.