Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s bromance is well known.

Their chemistry memorably translating on screen for the critically acclaimed first season of “True Detective.”

Now, McConaughey has suggested in an interview with podcast “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” that he and Harrelson could actually be brothers.

“You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line,” McConaughey said earlier this week.

“And that’s part of our bromance, right? My kids call him Uncle Woody.

His kids call me Uncle Matthew etc etc.

And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me.

His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him.”

“In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” McConaughey said.

“And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad’ … Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’

It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

“We went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that (Harrelson’s) dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce.

Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”