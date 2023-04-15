Jogira Sara Ra Ra to release in theatres on May 12

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be back on the big screen, not with an intense drama or a gripping thriller, but a romcom with a twist.

What makes Jogira Sara Ra Ra! different is that the lead couple, played by Nawaz and Neha Sharma is a unique pairing, determined not to fall in love.

The film is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy. Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer, the teaser has also dropped.

Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui, “While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light. And I am confident that this time even they will enjoy the laughs with this oddball couple who are determined to not lose their hearts to each other come what may. It’s an original and refreshing subject, like a hawa ka jhonka.”

The film has been shot in places like Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi and Mumbai. It has Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Mishra and Mahakshay Chakraborty in hilarious supporting roles.

For Kushan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a special film. He says, “We have really enjoyed making the film. The film has turned out to be a fun ride, with a quirky Nawaz aka Jogi Pratap in the driving seat. His comic timing is amazing and Neha’s innate goofiness makes her a great co-passenger,” he asserts.

Neha echoes her director’s sentiments. “Shooting for this film was such a memorable experience. We were all sad when the film wrapped up because I was having so much fun. Now, I can’t wait for you all to see it and enjoy it. It’s good clean entertainment that you can enjoy with the whole family. Hop on board, you won’t be disappointed,” she signs off.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra! will release in theatres on May 12.