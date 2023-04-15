Final season of 'Never Have I Ever' set for premiere on June 8

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The final season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ is set for its premiere on June 8 only on Netflix.

The first look and trailer were unveiled by the show’s leading lady Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

In this final season, Devi gears up for the last adventure in her high school before bidding adieu.

Article continues after advertisement

In the teaser of the final 10 episodes, featuring the series’ signature John McEnroe voiceover, the viewers are shown the “ups and downs” of Devi from the previous seasons.

This is followed by glimpses of the upcoming season featuring the leads including the introduction of Michael Cimino’s skater character Ethan. With the arrival of new boy, it adds another dimension to Devi’s ongoing love triangle with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, along with Fisher serve as the showrunner for the series. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group produce and with the show executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.