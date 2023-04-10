The BBC is objecting to a new label describing it as "government funded media" on one of its main Twitter accounts.

[Source: BBC]

The corporation says it is speaking to the social media company about the designation on the @BBC account to “resolve this issue as soon as possible”.

In a statement, it said: “The BBC is, and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the licence fee.”

Twitter boss Elon Musk suggested more detail could be added to the label on the @BBC account.

It’s not clear whether this would apply to other media outlets too.

The BBC has asked Mr Musk for further clarification.