Russia would not invade NATO, says Latvian foreign minister

[Source: Reuters]

Russia would not invade NATO as it has too many complications with the fighting in Ukraine, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

“What you’re asking is whether I’m afraid Russia would invade NATO. No, I don’t think Russia would do that because that would mean a lot more complications than it already has in Ukraine”, said Braze, whose country borders both Russia and its ally Belarus.

The minister said Russia was losing over 2,000 soldiers a day in the war, and the 600,000 to 700,000 who had already been killed or seriously wounded were weighing down on Russia economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“Russia is not doing very well, also economically, so we don’t have direct military threats, but we are very serious about our defence”, said Braze.

Reuters reported last month that Putin is open to discussing a Ukraine ceasefire deal with Trump but rules out making any major territorial concessions and says Kyiv must abandon ambitions to join NATO.

Braze pledged Latvia will work with all members of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s administration when his term begins, such as proposed secretary of state Marco Rubio, who would become her counterpart.

Asked whether she has concerns with some of Trump’s choices for his administration, Latvian foreign minister said: “I couldn’t possibly comment on that”.