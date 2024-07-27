Opening ceremony lights up Paris in unique style

[Source: BBC]

The 2024 Olympics opened in Paris in spectacular style with thousands of athletes sailing along the River Seine past lively performers on bridges, banks and rooftops in an ambitious take on an opening ceremony.

Swapping a stadium for a waterway for the first time to open the ‘greatest show on earth’, the near four-hour spectacle culminated in French judo great Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-Jose Perec lighting a cauldron shaped like a hot air balloon that rose high above the Parisian sky.

Red, white and blue fireworks had raised the Tricolore above Austerlitz Bridge before 6,800 athletes from 205 delegations travelled on 85 boats and barges past some of the French capital’s most famous landmarks.

Article continues after advertisement

There were surprise performances through the ceremony, including a cabaret number from American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, as well as an emotional return of Canadian icon Celine Dion.

The day had started with major disruption when the French train network was hit by arson attacks and heavy rain in the evening put paid to the original plan by artistic director Thomas Jolly to use the Parisian sun to “make the water sparkle”.

The lashing rain may have forced athletes to add rain ponchos and umbrellas to their planned outfits but it did not detract from the lively journey through French history, art and sport told by some 2,000 musicians, dancers and other artists.

The last two boats to parade – first the United States as the next hosts for Los Angeles 2028 and then France – had the largest numbers of athletes on board, while other barges carried several delegations together.

Rower Helen Glover and diver Tom Daley were Great Britain’s flagbearers in Paris, which is hosting the summer Games for a third time and the first time in 100 years.

In opening the 33rd summer Olympics, which are taking part against a difficult international and domestic political backdrop, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach told athletes they were now “part of an event that unites the world in peace”.

More than 10,500 athletes will compete across 32 sports at the Games, which will close on 11 August.