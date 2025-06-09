Oil prices keep climbing as Iran-Israel conflict enters sixth day

Source: Reuters

Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Wednesday, extending a 4% gain from the previous session on worries that the Iran-Israel conflict could disrupt supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.71 a barrel by 0440 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.19 per barrel.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” as the Iran-Israel air war entered a sixth day.

