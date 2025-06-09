Lone Air India survivor carries coffin of brother killed in crash

[ Source: BBC News ]

The British man who was the sole survivor of last week’s Air India plane crash has helped lay his brother to rest at a funeral in western India.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh’s brother Ajay was also on the ill-fated flight but did not survive the tragedy.

A visibly upset Ramesh was one of the pall bearers who carried his brother’s coffin to the crematorium in the town of Diu, his arm and face still covered in white bandages. He’s spent most of the past five days in hospital.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed seconds after taking off on Thursday from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. At least 270 people were killed, most of them passengers.

Ramesh’s mother walked with the coffin in a blue sari along with other mourners, as he held it on his right shoulder.

Several people from the town – which lost 14 other people to the crash – came out for the funeral even as the rain lashed the procession.

No one is clear how Ramesh managed to survive. He even tried to go back to the blazing plane to search for his brother.

