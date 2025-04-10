Germany's Merz unveils coalition deal to spur growth

[Source: Reuters]

German conservatives under Friedrich Merz clinched a coalition deal with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), aiming to revive growth in Europe’s largest economy just as a global trade war threatens recession.

The deal caps weeks of haggling between chancellor-in-waiting Merz and the SPD after he topped elections in February but fell well short of a majority, with the far-right Alternative for Germany surging into second place.

Pressure to reach a deal has taken on new urgency as the government will take charge at a time of global turbulence in an escalating trade conflict sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping import tariffs.

Article continues after advertisement

During a news conference with his coalition partners, Merz directed a message to the White House in English.

“The key message to Donald Trump is Germany is back on track,” he said, promising to ramp up defence spending and boost the competitiveness of the economy.

He said the coalition pact provided a “strong and clear signal” both to its own citizens and other European countries, adding, “Germany is getting a government that is capable of action and strong.”

The deal stressed the importance of Germany’s relations with the United States, its largest trading partner, and aims for a free trade deal in the medium term.

But Merz also emphasised that the European Union needed a common response to the escalating global tariff war that has put the U.S. and China in particular at loggerheads.

“At the same time,” Merz said, “economic uncertainty is increasing enormously. This week in particular, decisions by the American government have triggered new turmoil.”

Hours later, Trump announced a 90-day pause to the tariffs, a result that Merz claimed as a success for Europe’s united approach to trade policy.

“This example shows you: unity helps,” he told RTL television, adding that cutting transatlantic tariffs to 0% would “solve the problem”.

Outlining a raft of policies, the coalition agreed to cut taxes for middle and lower incomes, to reduce corporate tax, lower energy prices, support the electric car industry and scrap a disputed supply chain law.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.