Kolinisau defends Maisamoa after Singapore impact

Questions were raised when Manueli Maisamoa was named in Fiji Airways Fiji’s squad for the Singapore 7s. But head coach Osea Kolinisau says the utility player answered those doubts with his performance during Fiji’s title-winning campaign.

Maisamoa made a strong impact off the bench, particularly in the second half against South Africa, where his effort helped set up Bukayaro’s try. His defensive work was also crucial earlier in the tournament, including a last-ditch tackle against New Zealand and important cleanup play with Boginisoko against France.

Kolinisau says these efforts often go unnoticed by fans but are highly valued within the team environment.

“Manu is one of the fittest players in the team… someone who likes to do the dirty work that not a lot of people do.”

The coach added that Maisamoa’s work rate at training, fitness levels, and defensive commitment are key reasons he continues to earn selection, traits that were clearly visible in Singapore.

“A lot of people, they talk about Manu. But I urge them to come see Manu and see the efforts he put in training. Like I said, he’s one of the players that works really hard in training. And one of the fittest players at training. And someone who defends really well as well.”

The Fiji men’s 7s side will open their Perth 7s pool games against Argentina at 4.20 pm, before taking on Spain at 7.36 pm. They will wrap up their pool against South Africa at 10.52 pm.

