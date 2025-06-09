Fijiana 7s take positives from Singapore review

[Source: File]

Scorelines didn’t tell the full story for the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s in Singapore, and head coach Richard Walker says a deeper review has the team feeling optimistic ahead of the Perth Sevens this week.

Despite finishing sixth, Walker believes the quality of rugby played by his side was far better than the results reflected after reviewing match footage with the players.

“After going back and having a look at games on film, reviewing a few things, I actually thought the girls played some really, really good rugby, which is good to see.”

Walker admitted that results can sometimes cloud the overall picture, but the review process highlighted encouraging signs in Fijiana’s attack and structure.

“Obviously, in a couple of games, the score didn’t go our way, so you could feel differently about how you feel with the team. But going back and having a look, man, we played some really good rugby.”

With lessons identified and confidence restored, the focus now shifts to turning those positives into wins in Perth.

Fijiana will be aiming to convert strong passages of play into consistent results as they prepare for another demanding leg of the world series in Australia.

The Perth 7s kicks off this Saturday.

