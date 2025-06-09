White wants to win the hearts and trust of Flying Fijians

[Photo: FILE]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White believes building strong relationships with his players will be crucial to Fiji’s preparations for the Rugby World Cup, with trust and unity forming the foundation of his coaching philosophy.

White, who has worked with several Fijian players throughout his coaching career, says earning the players’ confidence must be a two-way process as he looks to establish a united squad ahead of rugby’s biggest stage.

The South African understands the importance of connecting with his players, stressing that mutual trust and confidence will be essential in bringing the best out of the team.

“I think the common theme is you’ve got to win their confidence and you’ve got to win their trust, and I think it works both ways.”

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He says creating those relationships will be a priority when the squad comes together, with the right environment needed to build the unity required to compete at the highest level.

With just 353 days remaining until the World Cup, White believes there is little time to waste in strengthening the bond between players and coaches and ensuring everyone is committed to the same goal.

For White, that commitment is captured in the Fijian phrase soria soribaki, which he says will serve as a guiding principle for the team.

The message is simple: every player must understand what is expected of them and be fully committed to the collective effort.

“If we’re not sure what the answer is, then just ask what soria soribaki is and then the players will understand. There’s no grey area to that, you’re either in or you’re out.”

As he begins shaping the Flying Fijians for the World Cup, White’s focus is not only on the team’s performance on the field, but also on developing the trust, understanding and togetherness that he believes will be vital to Fiji’s campaign.

The Flying Fijians are gearing up for a Test against Japan next Saturday.