Vuli proud to see referees recognised in inaugural awards

Kuini Vuli. [Photo Credit: ONOC]

After a hundred years of referees quietly carrying the heartbeat of Fijian rugby, their moment has finally arrived, and for educator Kuini Vuli, the call informing her of her nomination left her overwhelmed with emotion.

She says the inaugural Fiji Rugby Referees Awards is more than an honour; it’s long-overdue recognition for the guardians of the game who sacrifice, teach and uphold its spirit every week.

It was a moving moment the minute she got the call, never expecting that all her quiet, behind-the-scenes hard work had been truly seen and appreciated.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think this is because of my contribution to the women’s space and leading up from where it was to where it is now, with over like 60 women referees all over Fiji and still increasing because of the performance of the younger girls now, as well as they’re coming up. And maybe because, well they did write an accredited, you know, level three Metro Official. I believe I’m the only woman accredited with that.”

She also says the recognition isn’t about her, but about finally acknowledging the hardworking referees who quietly keep the game flowing.

Vuli, the younger sister of former Flying Fijians hooker Sunia Koto, says she’s excited to see her fellow referees dressed in something other than their usual shorts and T-shirts for a change.

The awards night will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on the 20th of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.