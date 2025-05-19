Ravutaumada bids farewell after final home game

Selestino Ravutaumada.

Departing Fijian Drua winger Selestino Ravutaumada signed off in style at Churchill Park in Lautoka scoring the final try in Drua’s 38-7 victory over the Western Force on Saturday.

The match marked his last appearance at home for the Drua, as he prepares to join French Top 14 side Racing 92.

Ravutaumada was visibly emotional after the match, thanking the fans and his teammates for their unwavering support throughout his journey with the club.

“I feel good, special. Last game at home, always too special scoring at home. I have a crowd of family and friends out here.”

The 24-year-old winger, who has been with the Drua since their entry into Super Rugby Pacific, expressed his gratitude to the team for giving him a platform to launch his professional career.

He also took a moment to thank the Drua faithful, who have supported him throughout the highs and lows.

Ravutaumada now heads to Europe to begin the next chapter of his career, but says the memories made with the Drua and the Fijian fans will always remain close to his heart.

Meanwhile, the Drua are on a bye this week before meeting Reds for their final game of the season next Saturday at 9.35pm.

This match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

