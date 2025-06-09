Narawa eyes redemption as Chiefs prepare for Crusaders

Emoni Narawa [File Photo]

Emoni Narawa isn’t one for wasting words, nor opportunities. As the Chiefs prepare to face the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific final this Saturday at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch, the explosive winger is focused on one thing: rewriting the script.

Having fallen short in their last two finals appearances, the Chiefs return to familiar territory, but with renewed intent and sharper execution.

Narawa believes those painful losses could now serve as their competitive edge.

“We’re no strangers to finals footy. We know exactly what to expect, and we want to create something special.”

The Chiefs have already proven their dominance over the Crusaders this season, outscoring them 74–43 across two encounters. Yet their early playoff stumble, a narrow 20–19 loss to the Blues, raised concerns about their consistency under pressure.

Narawa helped answer those doubts in style last weekend, scoring twice in a commanding 37–17 semifinal win over the Brumbies.

He credits the team’s collective effort for the turnaround.

Narawa and fellow winger Leroy Carter have been among the most prolific duos in the competition this season, combining for 15 tries, 1,359 running metres, and 68 beaten defenders. Their attacking output has been matched by grit on defence, Narawa alone has made 63 tackles, many of them dominant.

Both scored in the Chiefs’ last visit to Christchurch, a 35–19 victory, raising hopes that their chemistry could once again be a game-changer on Saturday.

