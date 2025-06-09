EU cautions on war, power politics and instability

[Source: EU in the Pacific/Facebook Page]

The European Union has warned that the rules-based international order is under serious strain as global conflicts and geopolitical rivalry intensify.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert delivered the warning during the Europe Day reception in Suva last night. She said wars, hybrid threats and power politics are weakening international stability.

Plinkert pointed to Russia’s war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East.

“In a world marked by conflict, hybrid threats and economic coercion, now is the time more than ever to stand united for peace, stability and international law. Indeed, our security is a shared security and by working together we build a safer world for all.”

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Plinkert states the effects are being felt globally, including in the Pacific. She also said international law was under increasing pressure.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Speaker Filimone Jitoko, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka, senior officials and diplomats attended the event at Novotel, Lami.

The reception marked 76 years since the Schuman Declaration. It highlighted the EU’s evolution from a peace project into a global political, economic and development partner.

Plinkert said Pacific Island countries have consistently supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in multilateral forums. She said this has strengthened cooperation with the European Union.

She said EU-Pacific relations continue to deepen despite global uncertainty. Climate change and ocean governance remain key areas of cooperation.

She highlighted the entry into force of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement, also known as the high seas treaty. She said Pacific countries and the EU helped secure its adoption through ratification.

She said the agreement is a major step in protecting marine ecosystems. It also addresses climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss.

Plinkert also pointed to growing economic ties. She cited the first EU-Pacific Business Forum held in Fiji last year, which brought together more than 300 participants.

She said the forum helped open new trade and investment opportunities.

She added that Global Gateway projects are supporting renewable energy, digital connectivity and infrastructure across the region. She also noted cooperation on marine protection and trade agreements.

Plinkert said the partnership reflects shared priorities. She said it aligns with the Pacific’s 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy.

She thanked Fiji and regional partners for their cooperation. She reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to a stronger and long-term partnership based on multilateralism and shared security.