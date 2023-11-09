Naikasau guides young Tabadamu team

Tabadamu, a well-established and powerful rugby team, is making a highly anticipated comeback to the Savusavu 7s Tournament this year after missing out last year.

Guided by former national representative Leo Naikasau, the team is currently in a rebuilding phase, focused on forming a strong and competitive lineup for future tournaments.

This year, Tabadamu boasts a significant number of young players, which Naikasau sees as a positive development.

Article continues after advertisement

He has always encouraged these young players to excel on the field, as their performance could potentially earn them a spot in the national team.

With their promising roster, Tabadamu is expected to be a formidable contender in the upcoming Savusavu 7s and will undoubtedly be a team to watch out for.

The tournament will be held on the 14th to the 16th of next month at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu.