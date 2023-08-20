MGM to work on defense

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Raluve Under-18 captain, Corletta Yee, acknowledges the need for improvements in their defence ahead of the Weet-Bix Raluve final this weekend.

Despite their shaky defence, MGM secured a 13-5 victory against Jasper Williams High School in the semi-finals.

Yee expresses immense happiness and describes reaching the final as a testament to their hard work and determination.

‘We always tell the girls to never underestimate any team, we always say that the next team we play is the team to beat and we always have to play the structure and stick to our game plan well.’

This Saturday, MGM will face Dawasamu Secondary School in an exciting final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.