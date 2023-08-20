Koyamaibole believes in Drua's influence

Former national reps are thankful that what they once dreamt of is now a reality with our own team in Super Rugby.

2007 Rugby World Cup number eight Sisa Koyamaibole is one of the many who believes the Drua’s influence in our national team is a testament to it.

At 43, Sisa Koyamaibole is still playing competitive rugby in France but imagine if we had a Super Rugby team 20 years ago.

‘We are so happy about what the Drua has done so far for the Fiji team and we are happy that it happened.’

With another few years in super rugby, Fiji should be able to compete with Tier One

‘This is a pathway for the Fijian rugby boys to prepare in big competition but now the difference is the Drua. They will be tested in the six nations, in France and rugby in Europe is very different from any other rugby in the world.’

The Flying Test will have another test this weekend before the Rugby World Cup starts in two weeks.