Jackson reflects on season

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has praised his team’s unity and commitment.

The Drua impressed with a dominant 38-7 win over the Western Force in Lautoka before heading into their bye week.

Jackson said the players had earned a short break before returning to prepare for their final round clash against the Reds.

“The boys are well deserved of a couple of days off. Then we’ve got back on Friday and Saturday we’ve got our end of year awards dinner, which will be a great occasion for everyone involved.”

Reflecting on the season, Jackson acknowledged it had its challenges but emphasized the tight-knit nature of the squad.

While some fans may be disappointed with the results, Jackson urged patience, pointing to the team’s youth and long-term growth.

“I get the fans aren’t happy with the results and they’re probably sick and tired of hearing me about how young we are and how inexperienced we are. But that’s the life of what we were at, so very motivated to finish well.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will have their annual awards night this Saturday.

