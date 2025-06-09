Naisoro applauds Drua’s efforts in 2026 season

[Photo: MELI LADDPETER]

For nineteen-year-old Jone Naisoro, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have been performing up to expectations this season with two wins and two losses so far.

A passionate rugby follower, Naisoro believes many fans overlook just how remarkable it is for a club like the Drua to secure wins over strong sides such as the Brumbies and the Hurricanes this early in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

He says that fans often don’t understand how much work it takes for a club like the Drua to defeat giant teams like these, who have been around for decades.

The Nadroga native has closely followed Super Rugby for years and praised the Drua for their efforts, adding that he will continue to support the team through both victories and defeats.

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He emphasised that simply competing in Super Rugby is an achievement in itself.

“I follow rugby closely, and I know that what they do is not easy and very hard, and sometimes fans don’t always understand that and get mad when they don’t perform. But I think they’ve been doing well so far, and I know they’ll come out victorious against the Reds.”

Naisoro is now looking forward to the Drua’s next game, noting that he will be sure to attend and support the side.

The Drua will take on the Reds at 3:30pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD on the Walesi set-top box.

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