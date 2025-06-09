Minister launches wellness program

[Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has launched a 10-day wellness program aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles and strengthening the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The program will include medical check-ups and fitness activities, encouraging staff to take a proactive approach to their health and wellbeing.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says those leading the fight against NCDs must first lead by example.

The program will begin next Monday, with Saukuru encouraging members of the public to join in the initiative and take steps towards healthier living.

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“If we want people to listen, we have to take the charge first. This program is important because it is only for our benefit and for yours. We are all excited, and I look forward to the 10-day program.”

He says the ministry hopes the program will help employees and participating members of the public make positive lifestyle changes and avoid habits that could put their health at risk.