Melbourne Cup continues to gain momentum

Grants Betting Limited enjoyed a booming business day during the Melbourne Cup event yesterday.

Without a fight won $FJD9m and winning jockey Mark Zahra took home $496k.

Enthusiastic punters flooded in to test their luck.

Grants Betting Director Rahul Sundar

Grants Betting Director Rahul Sundar says like every year, the event continues to gain momentum.

“We had a more than-expected crowd, we were pleased with the crowd and the result we got from this year’s Melbourne Cup. There was plenty new faces around and we had a great turnover.”

He remains tight-lipped about the exact figures for this year’s Melbourne Cup winnings, keeping punters in suspense.