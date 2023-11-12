Kirk aims for gold medal

Nathan Kirk did not leave any stones unturned as he shifted his focus to the sport of Archery three years ago.

The father of two is blessed to be introduced to archery by his daughter.

Kirk’s passion was sparked by his daughter after watching ‘The Hunger Games’ movie.

Despite his daughter no longer participating in the sport, Kirk has continued to find peace and enjoyment in archery.

“Like she did a search on Facebook and found the Suva Archery Club and she said, oh, dad, can we go along and shoot some archery? And I said, yeah, why not? And I got into a bit more than she did.”

The 48-year-old will be representing the country in the Pacific Games for the first time.

Like any other athlete competing, Kirk has set his sights on the gold medal.

Kirk is humbled and is determined to make waves in the Solomon Islands.

The Pacific Games will begin on the 19th of this month to the 2nd of next month.