Suva out to bag second BOG title

Suva FC is diligently preparing for the semi-final of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.

Despite their limited success in the tournament’s long history dating back to 1978, the capital-city team is highly motivated to secure another victory this weekend.

Head coach, Babs Khan is beaming with confidence for a positive result this weekend.

“It’s about how we manage them and who to play and how to play. It’s an uphill task but we will try to see we have a fit team to feature in the BOG, we haven’t won it since 1995.”

Khan adds his team is aware of the importance of matches ahead of them.

He says the players have been working on the mistakes noted in their league games and are ready to perform well tomorrow.

Suva will face Navua in the second semi-final at 4.30 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

In the first semi-final Labasa and Lautoka will clash at 2pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.