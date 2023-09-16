Strong start for Young Kulas

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

It was a strong start for our Digicel Fiji Junior Kulas in their OFC U-16 Women’s Championship campaign in Tahiti yesterday.

The Fijian side dominated throughout the game.

Luse Ratulele scored a hat-trick with a double to Sislia Kuladina, Elesi Tabunase, Kasanita Tabua, and one each to Makereta Theresa and Caroline Qalivere.

“I’m feeling really happy and I want to thank the girls for making it up to the team.”

Qalivere was named player of the match and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. The team dedicated the win to their supporters back home.

The Junior Kulas next battle is New Zealand at 1.45 pm on Monday.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.