Sabitzer's late strike seals 3-2 win for Austria

[Source: Reuters]

A left-footed rocket from Marcel Sabitzer gave Austria a thrilling 3-2 win over the Netherlands that sent them into the last 16 at Euro 2024 as Group D winners, with the Dutch also progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Austria topped the group on six points, with France second on five after a 1-1 draw with Poland and the Netherlands third on four. Already eliminated Poland and finished with one point.

Austria took the lead in the sixth minute through an own goal by Donyell Malen but Cody Gakpo levelled for the Dutch two minutes after the break before a diving header from Romano Schmid put the Austrians back in front just before the hour.

Article continues after advertisement

Memphis Depay equalised again for the Netherlands in the 75th but Sabitzer’s thumping finish five minutes later secured the win and top spot for Austria, who will play the Group F runners-up. France will face the second-placed team in Group E.