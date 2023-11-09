Rashford sees red as Man United give up two-goal lead to lose in Copenhagen

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester United gave up a two-goal lead in a breathless 4-3 Champions League loss to FC Copenhagen this morning that turned after Marcus Rashford was shown a controversial red card following a brace by young United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The loss was a calamitous setback in United’s hopes for last-16 qualification with Erik ten Hag’s side fourth in Group A on three points with two group games still to play. Copenhagen are one point better off in second place.

United have two tough games to finish the group stage, at third-placed Galatasaray, who have four points, on Nov. 29 and at home against Bayern Munich, who have won all four group matches to book their spot in the last 16, on Dec. 12.

Hojlund fired United to a brilliant start in a roller-coaster first half, scoring his first when the game was just 171 seconds old by tucking in Scott McTominay’s pass from close range.

The 20-year-old netted again against his former club in the 28th minute after a Kamil Grabara save sent the ball spinning practically to his feet.

The tide turned when Rashford was sent off in the 42nd minute for planting his foot on the ankle of Elias Jelert to protect the ball. The moment breathed new life into the home side and Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back three minutes later.

There was more misery to come as Copenhagen were awarded a penalty right before halftime after Harry Maguire’s handball, and Diogo Goncalves slotted it past Andre Onana.