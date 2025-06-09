One match suspension and fine for Shankar

Delon Shankar. [Photo Credit: Fiji FA]

Rewa Football’s young midfielder Delon Shankar has been handed a one-match suspension and a $300 fine by the Fiji Football Association’s disciplinary committee for his conduct during the Secondary School’s IDC.

This disciplinary action means Shankar will miss tomorrow’s IDC opening match against Nadroga in Ba.

The 18-year-old captained Vunimono High School in the School’s IDC in August, faced public criticism for his indiscipline, which led to his referral to the Fiji FA’s disciplinary committee for a hearing.

The hearing was able to proceed recently as the IDC approached, following his return from Australia where he attended trials with A-League club Sydney FC in September.

Meanwhile, Rewa FC will also be missing two veteran players in their IDC lineup: Madhwan Goundar and Iosefo Verevou.

Goundar was ruled out due to an injury sustained during the Police IDC last month, while Verevou, who joined the team late due to work commitments, did not meet the team’s fitness standards.

IDC starts tomorrow at Govind Park, Ba.

Fans can catch live commentary of all the matches on Radio Fiji Two.

